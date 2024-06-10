Bad Bunny’s hilarious wardrobe malfunction with a dancer during concert in Puerto Rico

In a concert that was part of his “Most Wanted Tour” across the United States and Canada, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martinez, found himself in the middle of an amusing wardrobe malfunction. The incident, which took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, added an unexpected twist to the evening’s performance.

The show proceeded smoothly, fully immersing the audience in the high-energy atmosphere that Bad Bunny is known for. However, things took a funny turn during a choreographed routine for the song “Perro Negro.” Dancer Kiara Rodriguez Saldivar was performing her part when she backed into Bad Bunny’s pelvis area. Her tights became entangled with his pants in a compromising position in an unforeseen mishap.

Both Bad Bunny and Saldivar were visibly embarrassed by the incident. Crew members quickly sprang into action, attempting to disentangle the duo without causing further disruption to the performance. Despite the mishap, the professionalism of the artist and his team shone through. While Bad Bunny continued the performance, Saldivar kept dancing, making fun of the situation.

The fans went wild, cheering for the 30-year-old artist who handled the situation with humor. The incident quickly went viral, with social media buzzing about the funny yet awkward moment.

Despite the minor hiccup, Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted Tour” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, showcasing his dynamic performances and unique connection with fans.

Bad Bunny announced his tour in 2023

Following the release of his latest record “Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana,” Bad Bunny announced the tour which appears to focus on his trap songs. “No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Don’t let it escape. Because there’s a chance you won’t be able to see it again,” reads the concert’s poster, which shoes a black and white photo of Bad Bunny when he was younger, and known for his trap hits.