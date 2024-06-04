Demi Lovato ‘felt defeated’ every time she had to ‘walk back into a treatment center’

Demi Lovato has been an open book when it comes to her struggles with mental health. The 31-year-old singer recently spoke candidly about finding balance during a chat with Dr. Charlie Shaffer at the Center for Youth Mental Health at New York Presbyterian’s annual benefit.

As reported by People, during the conversation, Lovato revealed, “I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated.” She shared that she started to experience a “glimmer of hope” when she began working and building relationships with her treatment team.

The singer emphasized the importance of finding joy in the little things in life, mentioning that this was a new experience for her as she had been accustomed to “not seeing hope.” She stressed the significance of living a life in recovery and how she had pushed this realization away for a long time, particularly after her fifth trip to inpatient mental health treatment.

In addition to the emotional work, Lovato also highlighted the crucial role of finding the right mix of medication in her recovery journey. She expressed the impact of medication, stating that it “helped me tremendously” and contributed to her ability to find the light again after hitting another low point.

Furthermore, Lovato shared an important lesson from her treatment, stating that she learned that her mental health does not define her “identity.”

Demi Lovato is over tour life

In 2022, the singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” she wrote over a photo. The singer took photos of her hotel window adding, “I’m so f***ing sick. I can’t get out of bed.” Her next message said, “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you, guys.”

One fan wrote on Twitter, “If tour has to end then it’s heartbreaking but we DONT ever want a repeat situation of 2018.. demis happiness and health is the most important thing to us.. the music is everything but them as a happy functioning healthy human living being means more .. demi lovato we love you.”