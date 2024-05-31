Dave Bautista shares a throwback photo of him with 80’s hairdo and without tattoos

Fans of Dave Bautista were treated to a truly special moment on Thursday, May 30, when the actor shared a rare and nostalgic snap on Instagram. The 55-year-old star posted a picture of himself from his teenage years, offering a unique and privileged glimpse into his past.

In the photo, a baby-faced 16-year-old Bautista stands on a balcony with a breathtaking ocean view. The young Bautista, free from the tattoos that now adorn his body, was sporting a pair of red trunks and a quintessentially stylish 80’s hairdo. His caption read, “Throwing it back to 16-year-old me, beach bod and all. Nice view! #ThrowbackThursday.”

Bautista’s teenage self already displayed the impressive physique that would become his trademark. His followers quickly commented on his toned body, reminiscing about the early days of the man who would become a professional wrestler and a beloved Hollywood star.

The photo captures a young Bautista at the brink of his future success, offering fans a glimpse of the beginnings of his journey. Bautista, known for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and Dune, has always been open about his past and the challenges he faced. This throwback photo not only highlights his physical evolution but also inspires fans, showing that hard work and perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements.

Days before, Dave announced his upcoming film, Trap House, wrapped filming. “That’s a wrap on Trap House! 🎬 This film has been a hell of a journey,” Bautista wrote sharing snaps of his costars. “Love and respect to the cast, crew and my fellow producers. Congrats team! We did it! 🙌🏽#TrapHouseMovie.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller features Sophia Lillis, Jack Champion, Whitney Peak, Bobby Cannavale, Tony Dalton and more.