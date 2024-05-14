Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale vacations with her lookalike Xhoana X

Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale looks happy in love with his girlfriend Xhoana Xheneti. The couple was recently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and photos of their trip have fans doing a double take because she looks just like Stefani.



The couple started dating in 2023

In the photos, the 35-year-old Albanian-born singer wore a headband that resembles Stefani’s famous bandana look. She was also rocking bright red lipstick that looked exactly like the shade the No Doubt singer has rocked for years.



She is also a singer

The resemblance is uncanny, and she has admitted that she has been inspired musically by Stefani’s band, No Doubt. In a 2021 interview with CelebMix.com, before she met Rossdale, she explained, “When I came here in ‘96 there was Tupac, Biggie and No Doubt and then Prodigy and Radiohead, so just massive nonstop inspiration, which I’m massively grateful for.”



They made their public debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April 2024

They have been dating since 2023, making their public debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April 2024. Rossdale revealed on the “Amy & TJ” podcast in March that he was the one to make the first move. Although he “wasn’t looking to get a girlfriend at that point,” they hit it off after sharing the same love of music.

The 58-year-old praised his new relationship, saying the singer has met all three of his kids, and she is “very sweet and very supportive.”

Stefani and Rossdale’s relationship

Gwen and Gavin in 2005

In 1995, Stefani and Rossdale met when Bush toured with No Doubt. He was the frontman of the ‘90s band. In January 2002, after six years of dating, Rossdale proposed to Stefani, and they were married that same year. They welcomed their first child, Kingston Rossdale, in 2006.

Stefani filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. She went on to find love with Blake Shelton, tying the knot with him in 2021.

The British singer recently opened up about the divorce on the “Amy & TJ” podcast calling it a “very contentious, hugely emotional, flared-up situation.”