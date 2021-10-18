Gwen Stefani celebrates Blake Shelton engagement anniversary with never-before-seen clips

A year later, Gwen Stefani still can’t get over her romantic engagement to Blake Shelton.

On Sunday, the No Doubt alum celebrated the one year anniversary of her engagement to the country star by posting some never-before-seen snaps and videos from the moment he popped the question.

©Gwen Stefani





One photo posted by Gwen shows the couple sitting together, with Shelton holding Stefani as she covers her face with both hands. In another picture, she can’t help but show off her engagement ring, which is absolutely blinding.

A video clip shared by the singer features the happy pair dancing to the perfect song for the occassion: “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang. As Stefani displays her ring with the song playing, Gwen shouts, “Look, we just got engaged!” before Blake gives her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

“One year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how?🤔#backtothefuture #slowdown 🙈,” she captioned the post.

©Gwen Stefani





Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating in November 2015, after she joined him on The Voice coaching panel. The couple announced their engagement five years later in October 2020 before tying the knot July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at the country singer’s Oklahoma ranch.

“His love for her is so deep,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible.”

After the wedding, on the Today show, The Voice host Carson Daly opened up about not only attending the couple‘s weekend nuptials, but being their officiant. He also opened up about how the pair expressed their love for one another through their vows.

“At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying, ‘Since I was a little girl, blah blah blah’ and she crushes [it] — not a dry eye in the church,” Daly recalled at the time. “... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’”