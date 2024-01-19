Eva Longoria reminisces on her ab-baring red carpet days

It’s throwback Thursday, and Eva Longoria celebrated by sharing some belly-baring old photos on the red carpet. She shared a gallery with her 9.6 million followers on Instagram, hilariously asking in the caption, “Why why was I hung up on showing my stomach on red carpets??”

Of course, the photos, from the early 2000s, pretty much answered the question because she looked amazing in the snaps.

Her friends and followers were quick to shower her with compliments. “Cause you have the body ody ody and you should,” actress Eiza Gonzalez commented. “Sis, if I’d ever had that stomach, I would have shown up with two coconuts and a fig leaf,” host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas added.

Longoria, who was recently honored by Jessica Alba, has put her abs away when it comes to the red carpet, but she still looks incredible. The fitness enthusiast and trampoline lover spends time in the gym, which is a “nonnegotiable” for her. The Flamin Hot director has shared some impressive videos on her Instagram over the years and some of her tips.

In her incredible cover for Women’s Health in January 2022, she said she works out one hour every day for her mental health. Longoria does a mix of cardio and is a rebounding lover, a type of low-impact aerobic exercise on a mini trampoline, and strength training. She bounces at least five times a week.

When it comes to weights, she’s lifting heavy. “I do very heavy weights,” she said. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl,” the 48-year-old continued.