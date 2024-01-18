Kim Kardashian shares a look at her luxe office equipped with a tanning bed, a 3D print of her brain, and more

Kim Kardashian has everything she needs to get inspired in her office. In a TikTok video that has rapidly gone viral, Kardashian shared a look at her stunning workspace, equipped with all manner of amenities that make working there a pleasure. These include a tanning bed and a 3D print of her brain.

The video was shared as a part of the “Of course” trend on TikTok, showing off some of what’s inside her SKKN office. The clip shows her wearing a beige robe. “I’m Kim Kardashian … Of course, I have all my magazine covers covering my walls,” she said as she walked down the hallway. “I’m Kim Kardashian… Of course, I have my mannequin with my custom body measurements in my glam room,” she continued, while the camera focused on her mannequin. Other highlights include a wall with stands that features all of her beauty and skincare products, and a wall containing her framed magazine covers.

Other striking elements include various 3D models, including one of her brain and one of her beloved private jet. These are on her desk, perfectly placed for easy access. Lastly, she shows off her tanning bed equipped with a red light therapy, which is likely to come in handy on stressful or long days.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian at the GQ Men of the Year party

More about SKKN

SKKN is Kim Kardashian’s beauty and skincare brand, which was launched in 2022. It’s a part of Kardashian’s umbrella of brands, which includes KKW Beauty and her very succesful clothing brand, Skims. At the time of launch, SKKN’s skincare routine was made up of nine items, a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil. The costs amount to $630.

“People might have assumed at the beginning that Skims was a celebrity clothing brand for sure,” said Kardashian to The New York Times. “I get that, but once they got the product, I think they realized that it was a product-based brand. I’ve been able to have access to skin treatments and stuff, and I’ve learned so much along the way. It’s like I’m sharing my solutions, like I did with Skims.”

