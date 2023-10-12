Kim Cattrall stuns as Kim Kardashian’s new model

Kim Cattrall is the latest public figure to join SKIMS’ incredible campaigns. The brand, created by Kim Kardashian, makes underwear, loungewear and shapewear, and has some of the best marketing around. The new campaign shows Cattrall, 67, in her favorite SKIMS and looking as stunning as ever.

The photos were shared on Instagram and show Cattrall wearing various SKIMS products, with the first photo showing off her shape in a simple black dress. She wears the nude and the black color tights and looks stunning and comfortable in front of the camera. “Fabulous! Cultural icon Kim Cattrall styles her favorite SKIMS,” reads the post’s caption. “Kim wears the Sculpting Brief Bodysuit, Sculpting Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, and Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress.”

Cattrall shared the post on her own Instagram, writing, “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS! I had a fabulous time styling myself for this campaign.” The post was well received by her followers, with Kim Kardashian sharing an encouraging and grateful message of her own. “Iconic!! You look absolutely gorgeous. Thank you so, so much!” she wrote. Kris Jenner also pitched in, sharing how stunning she looked. “FABULOUS and STUNNING!!!!!!” she wrote, adding in various heart and fire emojis.

Kim Cattrall at the Balmain fashion show in Paris

SKIMS’ new campaign

SKIMS is always looking for new and novel models, with its new campaign recruiting Nelly Furtado, Hari Nef, Coco Jones and Lana Condor. In a video shared by the company, Cattrall is seen speaking to the camera. “How do I feel about Skims? Oh, you'd like to know, wouldn't you? Freakin' fabulous,'” she said, winking at the camera.

In a press release, Cattrall revealed that her experience with SKIMS was incredibly positive, sharing some of her favorite pieces. “It was so freeing to be able to pick my favorite SKIMS looks for the campaign, and the piece I loved the most was the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit,” she said. “It's a phenomenal fit and it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it.”

