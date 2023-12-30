Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros dies at 78

The Venezuelan businessman Gustavo Cisneros died on December 29 at the age of 78. Cisneros was one of the most recognized businessmen in the entertainment industry in Venezuela and Latin America. He was, for more than half a century, the head of the Cisneros Group, a conglomerate of companies related to television and telecommunications. The news was confirmed by Cisneros Media on X.

“Cisneros Media announces with deep sorrow the passing of Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles, Chairman of our Board of Directors, a visionary leader whose influence extended far beyond the confines of the business realm, noted for his strategic foresight and commitment to innovation. Gustavo Cisneros was renowned for crafting a sustainable legacy and particularly distinguished himself through the international expansion of the family business ventures, as well as spearheading the entertainment industry across Latin America and the US Hispanic market. His exemplary leadership and dedication serve as a beacon of inspiration, urging us to pursue a path marked by excellence and responsible engagement with our communities and the wider society. May he rest in peace,” as stated by Cisneros Media.

Gustavo Cisneros and Patricia Phelps de Cisneros

Also noted by Cisneros Media, “Gustavo’s fervor for leadership and excellence also shone through in his personal life as a devoted father and husband. He was steadfast in guiding his family, instilling core values of respect and integrity. Together with his wife, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, he forged a bond of deep understanding, mutual respect, and unwavering support, striking a harmonious balance between his professional obligations and his profound love for his family.”

Who was Gustavo Cisneros?

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 1st, 1945, Gustavo Cisneros Rendiles served as the President of the Board of Directors of CISNEROS, a leading global business group with a significant presence in the fields of media, entertainment, telecommunications, digital advertising, and consumer products.

He was the fourth son of Diego Cisneros, a Cuban businessman in the transportation industry in Venezuela, who had emigrated to Venezuela from his native Cuba, where he managed to consolidate a family business.

Gustavo Cisneros attended Babson College, class of 1968 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where he studied business administration, graduating with Cum Laude honors. ﻿ After completing his studies, he returned and assumed the presidency of the CISNEROS companies in 1970.

Married to Patricia Phelps de Cisneros for 52 years, Gustavo Cisneros has three children: Adriana, Carolina, and Guillermo.

He is recognized for creating a sustainable legacy and particularly distinguished himself through the international expansion of family businesses, as well as spearheading the entertainment industry in Latin America and the US Hispanic market.

Adriana Cisneros is the current CEO of CISNEROS, and has led and managed the organization since 2013.

