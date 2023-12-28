Although he has been breaking hearts for some years now, Can Yaman, the Turkish heartthrob, continues to grow his international stardom. The actor doesn’t stop working, and projects are piling up. He has recorded a series in Hungary for Disney+ Turkey—the third for the digital platform since it landed with great force in the country. It is precisely titled ‘The Turk’ and he has had to prepare a lot physically, once again, for the role. Additionally, he is currently filming the series ‘Viola come il mare 2’ with Franchesca Chilemi in Italy. He also has yet to film Sandokan, and it seems that filming will begin in March 2024.

But who is Can Yaman? At this point, if you consider yourself a Can Yaman’s fan, there will be a few things you don’t know about the lead character of Turkish titles like ‘Dreamer Bird’ or ‘Bay Yanlis’.