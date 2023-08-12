7 Turkish series to stream right now

Turkish television is having a moment. These shows are a mix between the Netflix streaming eras and the soap operas watched in Latin American homes over the course of our youths, packed with hot people, overtly dramatic situations, and some must-needed binge-ability.

As we ready for the weekend, we decided to compile some of the most talked about Turkish series you can binge now on Netflix.

Terim

The docuseries follows Fatih Terim, one of the most important soccer players in Turkey. The series follows his career and the moment when he became a coach.

The Tailor

Based on the novel, “The Tailor” follows Peyami, a young tailor who inherited the business of his grandfather.

Who Were We Running From?

The series is relatively new, and follows a mother with a turbulent life and past, who’s alongside her daughter trying to make a living. Once her daughter reaches her teenage years, she begins to wonder why they live that way.

Hot Skull

The series is made up of eight episodes, and follows a dystopian world where a virus is transmitted via conversation and language.

Man on Pause

“Man on Pause” is a comedic drama that follows Yusuf, a married man with two kids who is experiencing andropause, and whose life is uprooted by that very fact.

As The Crow Flies

The series follows the relationship between a seasoned news anchor and a newbie, as their dynamic grows plagued with ambition and envy.

The Club

Set in the 1950’s, “The Club” and follows Matilda, an ex-convict who works in a prominent nightclub.

Related Video: ‘Barbie’ surpasses $1 billion at the global box office Loading the player...