Xochitl Gomez’s dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy reveals he’s not retiring from ‘DWTS’

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy won season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” While Gomez wowed the world at her dance skills with only 17 years of age, Chmerkovskiy is a seasoned dancer from the show, prompting many to wonder if he’s decided to leave the series on a high note.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy after they were announced as this season’s winners

In a social media Q&A, Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson answered some fan questions, including his possible retirement. “This is so funny. We have had so many people ask us, well ask Val, if he’s retiring this season,” said Johnson in an Instagram story. “Do people know something that we don’t know? Val?” she asked him.

“I don’t know, [but] no, I’m not retiring,” he said directly. “What is that? I would love to be back if the show brings me back. I’ll be there.”

Johnson thought that the rumors might have started thanks to her and a video reaction that was shared online. “I think there was a video that people maybe thought meant something. There’s a video of me sobbing like a baby after Val and Xochitl’s foxtrot from the finale,” she said. “I think maybe people were like, ‘Oh, she’s so sad. It’s his last time dancing,’ but I think we’d both love to be back if Dancing With the Stars had us next season.”

Gomez at the The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala

Xochitl Gomez’s exciting future

Xochitl Gomez is one of the most exciting young actresses working in Hollywood. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Gomez revealed some of the work she’s looking forward to in the future, and the type of films she’d like to be involved with in her career.

“Heading into my future career, I think some projects that I’d like to do are teen-based movies that are true teens, that are like three-dimensional characters that have true stories, that are funny and comical but real and humorous and raw,” she said. “I think that’s beautiful and I think that’s missing in my generation and hopefully those come by. I’ll be there, I’ll be waiting.”