Lele Pons shares sweet moment alongside Xochitl Gomez and Camila Cabello

Lele Pons, Xochitl Gomez and Camila Cabello made the most of the night. The three young Latinas attended a Women in Entertainment event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, highlighting some of the leading ladies in the industry. As dozens of womens were recognized, Pons, Gomez and Cabello took a moment to take a photo together.

The photo was shared on Pons’ Instagram, which showcased some highlights of her evening. The post included various photos of herself and Gomez, her “Dancing with the Stars” co-star with whom she spent most of the night, as the two spoke and hung out with different women, including Dua Lipa and Adele. One of the photos show the two alongside Cabello, with all of them smiling for the camera. “Woman in Entertainment,” Pons captioned the post.

Gomez recently won “Dancing with the Stars,” an experience that she called “crazy.” “I don’t know how that even happened,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like the week went by so fast.” When speaking about the win itself, Gomez said that she and her dance partner felt joy everytime they danced, but that when they won “it was that same exprience times 10.”

“I’m very grateful. I’m very thankful.”

Xochitl Gomez at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment

Xochitl Gomez talks about her future

Gomez has had an incredible rise in Hollywood, starring in a Marvel film and winning a dance competition at the age of 19. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Gomez discussed what she wanted for her future. “Heading into my future career, I think some projects that I’d like to do are teen-based movies that are true teens, that are like three-dimensional characters that have true stories, that are funny and comical but real and humorous and raw,” she said. “I think that’s beautiful and I think that’s missing in my generation and hopefully those come by. I’ll be there, I’ll be waiting.”