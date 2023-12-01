Ximena Navarrete reveals why she never wanted to take Lupita Jones’ role in Miss Universe

After the exciting Miss Universe final a few weeks ago, the pageant’s owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, confirmed the removal of Lupita Jones as the director of the franchise in Mexico.

Following the exciting Miss Universe final a few weeks ago, Anne Jakrajutatip, the pageant’s owner, confirmed that Lupita Jones would be stepping down as the director of the pageant in Mexico. Simultaneously, the organization officially announced Cynthia de la Vega as the successor to the former beauty queen.

©@lupjones



Lupita Jones and Ximena Navarrete

This decision surprised many, not only because Lupita had been in charge for many years but also because some thought that, when the time came, her successor would be another experienced Mexican Miss Universe: Ximena Navarrete. Questioned about it, the model explained that she had never been interested in taking on this important role.

The beautiful woman from Guadalajara, who won the coveted crown in 2010, engaged in a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram, and she was immediately asked about the possibility of being Lupita’s successor.

“Why didn’t I want to? The truth is, I have never wanted to. Since I won Miss Universe, many have asked me about this, whether I would want to take it, have the franchise, or if I would have wanted to be the director,” Ximena explained. However, she still needs to reveal if Jakrajutatip had approached her recently to offer her the director position in Mexico.

The model explained that she is focused on other things at this moment in her life, so she couldn’t dedicate the time and commitment required to oversee Miss Universe in Mexico. “My goal has always been to win Miss Universe, and I think if I were the national director, I would be obsessed with making someone else win, and I don’t have time for that right now,” Ximena acknowledged.

©@ximanenr



Ximena Navarrete

“I think it’s a job that requires a lot of presence, and right now, I can’t because I’m doing another type of work that is also very important,” she added. Currently, the former beauty queen is focused on her own professional projects, but above all, on raising her two young children:Ximena and Juan Carlos.

©@ximenanr



Ximena Navarrete and her family

Acknowledging Lupita’s Great Legacy

In her interaction with her followers, Ximena acknowledged the great work Lupita did during the years she served as the director of Miss Universe in Mexico and chose not to comment on Jones‘ stance regarding the new guidelines in the beauty pageant. “I have absolutely nothing to say. All I can say and recognize is that Lupita is a woman who, for more than 30 years, has created a platform, in my opinion, based on integrity, which has allowed many women to achieve their dreams,” she expressed.

Additionally, she recognized Lupita’s role as the first Mexican to obtain the title of Miss Universe, an achievement she accomplished in 1991. “So, for that reason, and because she is the first Mexican Miss Universe, the first to achieve this title, she deserves my respect, and I have nothing bad to say. If I have ever wanted to talk to her, I have done so directly because I believe that’s how things are done better. So, I respect everyone and all those who dedicate themselves to beauty pageants,” added Navarrete.

©GettyImages



Lupita Jones

