Taylor Swift’s sweet gesture to the family of Brazilian fan who died at the ‘Eras Tour’ show

It was a devastating day for the family of Ana Clara Benevides after learning that the 23-year-old Taylor Swift’s fan died from extreme heat at an Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro. A week after her untimely departure, the singer extended her condolences to the family by inviting them to her concert in São Paulo.

A photo circulating on social media shows Benevides’ family standing next to Taylor while wearing matching T-shirts featuring Ana Clara’s face.

A foto inteira de Taylor Swift com o pai, a melhor amiga e os familiares de Ana Clara Benevides. Que ela esteja feliz aonde quer que esteja vendo esse momento. É o único conforto que se pode ter diante de tudo. pic.twitter.com/d5CucyzSY0 — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 27, 2023

How did Ana Clara Benevides pass away?

On November 17, Ana Clara Benevides Machado was taken to a hospital after falling ill at Nilton Santos Stadium amid sweltering temperatures. According to G1, Ana Clara studied psychology and lived in Rondonópolis, in Mato Grosso. The portal also informed that the Rio Municipal Health Department said that Ana arrived at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital in cardiorespiratory arrest and that despite “resuscitation maneuvers were carried out,” she “unfortunately, did not survive.”

After her passing was announced, the singer took to social media to express her feelings. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Stories. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

The singer continued, “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Taylor Swift’s concert organizer also wrote: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23 years old. Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Saltos Stadium for first aid protocol. Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died.”

Taylor Swift’s fans react during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos on November 17, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro.

Taylor’s concert was at an open-air soccer stadium; however, the thousands of attendees combined with temperatures over 102 degrees Fahrenheit prompted fans to chant “water” and pause the performance.

“There’s people who need water, right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” Taylor said. “So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

On November 18, the concert organizer for Taylor Swift announced plans to distribute free water at her second show in the city. “New free water distribution points will be available to the public during the event,” the group said on Instagram. “Entry into the stadium with sealed containers of water and sealed food will also be permitted, with no limitation on items per person.”

Brazil’s Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, announced “the immediate adoption of measures in response to reports of sealing or lack of water availability for consumers at shows, amid the intense heat wave that is ravaging Brazil.”