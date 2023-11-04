Celine Dion’s sweet moment with her three sons amid health battle

Celine Dion was in great spirits during a recent public appearance. The acclaimed singer was accompanied by her three sons, 22-year-old René-Charles, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. The celebrity family enjoyed a hockey game in Las Vegas, and Celine took a moment to visit the players backstage and posed for some pictures with her kids and the team’s executives.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden knights in Las Vegas,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing her excitement after watching the game. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys!”

She also shared her appreciation for the unforgettable moment with her kids. “That was memorable for all of us,” Celine added, “Have a great season!” The singer proved that she is in good health following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, with fans declaring how much they have missed her, as this is her first public appearance in almost four years.

Quand des emblèmes du Québec se rencontrent à Las Vegas...@celinedion 🤝 Habs#GoHabsGopic.twitter.com/VUodJPWPDx — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2023

“We miss u Céline, let us know how you are doing please,” one fan commented, while someone else wrote, “You don’t know how much we missed you!! So happy to finally see you smiling and having fun as you always did!! We love you Queen,” adding, “Happy to see that you are fine, please, don’t disappear.”

Celine shared her diagnosis with her fans and followers back in December 2022, revealing the reason for her concert tour cancelation. Her last performance was in March 2022, and her highly anticipated comeback was set to be in Spring 2023, before her health battle began.”

Related Video: Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration Loading the player...