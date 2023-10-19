SAG-AGTRA strike will impact actors’ Halloween costumes this year

Actors will have to watch what they dress at this Halloween. SAG-AFTRA has announced guidelines for guild members this Halloween celebration, preventing actors from dressing up like famous characters from studios, including costumes like Wednesday Addams and Barbie.

©Warner Bros. Pictures



Barbie and Ken are expected to be one of this year’s most popular costumes

In a new statement, SAG-AFTRA shared some costume guidelines, prohibiting actors from sharing the images on social media while dressed up as certain movie characters. The guild suggested for actors to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc.”

Guild members can dress up as characters from animated shows, provided these are not a part of Marvel, since those characters are owned by Disney. “Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” concludes the post.

©Netflix / Wednesday



So is the character of Wednesday Addams

More about the SAG-AFTRA strikes

The SAG-AFTRA strikes have been ongoing for almost 100 days, preventing actors from working and promoting work that has been released over the past couple of months. Actors have yet to find a middle ground with studios, something that many of them have found “sad” and “disheartening,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Everybody was really hopeful that this was going to be the end, but no, I wasn’t surprised [considering] the way that talks went at the beginning of the strike,” said actor Adam Shapiro. “We’re actors. The threat of losing our houses, that’s already what it’s like being an actor. We’re hustlers, this is what we do. If we’ve got to be out here another month to be paid fairly and to be valued the way that we should be? Then that’s what we’ve got to do.”