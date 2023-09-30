Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalía, Travis Kelce, Kylie Jenner, and more

The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of epic celebrity TikToks. Many stars are in Paris for Fashion Week, and they have been sharing some amazing behind-the-scenes videos on the app. Other celebrities have been sharing looks into their lives with their creative video editing touches. Be ready to be entertained.

1. Rosalía

Rosalía celebrates her birthday and goes to Dior’s fashion show for Paris Fashion Week.

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Rosalía break the internet sitting front row at Acme Studios for Paris Fashion Week.

3. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce shares moments from the Chiefs game that Taylor Swift attended.

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion ugly cries after performing on stage with Beyonce.

@theestallion Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY 💙💙💙 thank you for everything ♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion

5. Cardi B

Cardi B shares her love of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt while on Hot Ones and reveals she’s obsessed with World War II.

6. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian shares a look inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s socially distant baby shower. The drummer had COVID.

7. Lance Bass

Lance Bass is ready to take over NSYNC and replace Justin Timberlake.



8. Becky G

Becky G celebrates the release of her album ESQUINAS.

@iambeckyg Ser mexicana es parte de quien soy, a nivel personal y como artista, es un honor y privilegio. ESQUINAS is a token of appreciation for the people who have been part of my life. It’s a project built on inspiration from the artists who have paved the way, helping generations like mine continue pursuing their dreams. A la misma vez, honra mi sangre Mexicana y los esfuerzos de mis abuelitos para hoy estar donde estoy. ♬ original sound - Becky G

9. Shakira

Shakira uses the green screen filter to join Bella Dose and make a girl band with her new song “El Jefe.”

10. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reveals she wants to have a baby girl while chatting with her sister Nicky Hilton. It may be hard to tell but Nicky said she was very excited while poking fun at how secretive Paris can be.

@parishilton Baby Talk with Nicky Hilton. Can you guess when I might have a little girl...? 👀 👶🏼💕 Leave your guesses below and hear the entire episode on "I Am Paris" at the link in my bio! 💗 ✨ #IAmParis ♬ original sound - ParisHilton