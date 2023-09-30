Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalía, Travis Kelce, Kylie Jenner, and more

The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of epic celebrity TikToks. Many stars are in Paris for Fashion Week, and they have been sharing some amazing behind-the-scenes videos on the app. Other celebrities have been sharing looks into their lives with their creative video editing touches. Be ready to be entertained.
1. Rosalía
Rosalía celebrates her birthday and goes to Dior’s fashion show for Paris Fashion Week.
@rosalia
🤍j'adorEEEEEEEE♬ sonido original - La Rosalia
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Rosalía break the internet sitting front row at Acme Studios for Paris Fashion Week.
3. Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce shares moments from the Chiefs game that Taylor Swift attended.
@traviskelce Let’s keep it rolling 😤 #chiefskingdom♬ original sound - Travis Kelce
4. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion ugly cries after performing on stage with Beyonce.
@theestallion
Yall ive been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved BEYONCE my WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME! I love you BEY 💙💙💙 thank you for everything♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion
5. Cardi B
Cardi B shares her love of FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt while on Hot Ones and reveals she’s obsessed with World War II.
@iamcardib To know me is to know i loveeeeee history #hotones♬ Bongos (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
6. Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian shares a look inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s socially distant baby shower. The drummer had COVID.
@khloékardashian
Baby Barker 💌 lucky number 13♬ original sound - Khloé Kardashian
7. Lance Bass
Lance Bass is ready to take over NSYNC and replace Justin Timberlake.
8. Becky G
Becky G celebrates the release of her album ESQUINAS.
@iambeckyg
Ser mexicana es parte de quien soy, a nivel personal y como artista, es un honor y privilegio. ESQUINAS is a token of appreciation for the people who have been part of my life. It’s a project built on inspiration from the artists who have paved the way, helping generations like mine continue pursuing their dreams. A la misma vez, honra mi sangre Mexicana y los esfuerzos de mis abuelitos para hoy estar donde estoy.♬ original sound - Becky G
9. Shakira
Shakira uses the green screen filter to join Bella Dose and make a girl band with her new song “El Jefe.”
@shakira#duet with @BELLA DOSE This is so cute I just had to be in it! #ElJefe♬ El Jefe - Shakira & Fuerza Regida
10. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton reveals she wants to have a baby girl while chatting with her sister Nicky Hilton. It may be hard to tell but Nicky said she was very excited while poking fun at how secretive Paris can be.
@parishilton Baby Talk with Nicky Hilton. Can you guess when I might have a little girl...? 👀 👶🏼💕 Leave your guesses below and hear the entire episode on "I Am Paris" at the link in my bio! 💗 ✨ #IAmParis♬ original sound - ParisHilton