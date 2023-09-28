Will Feid be the first Latino Marvel character to get his own solo live-action film?

After the success of DC’s first Latino-led superhero movie, Blue Beetle, it seems like Marvel has taken notes. This week, Marvel and Feid, shared a collaborative post on Instagram, revealing a collaboration is “coming soon.” “MOR, something is happening in the Marvel Universe! You didn’t expect this little sneak peek, but I’m sure you’re going to find it really cool,” they wrote in Spanish in the caption.





The post shows a comic book cover featuring the Colombian singer as an illustrated superhero persona. They kept his signature green theme, rocking shorts, sandals, and a green hat with a white t-shirt. He rocked white high socks, and his iconic white Oakley sunglasses.

Feid was in action, holding a microphone while standing on the top of a building. Nearby was his Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour’s monster truck and the animated ghost from his upcoming album artwork, ‘Mor, No Le Temas A La Oscuridad,’ and other suspicious-looking creatures.

If a movie is on the way, he could be the first Latino Marvel character to get his own solo, live-action film. The title was supposed to go to Bad Bunny, in ‘El Muerto,’ but the film was pulled from Marvel’s release schedule. In his profile with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny was asked about the status of El Muerto. “I don’t know what to say,” he responded, calling the situation “delicate.” His publicist later clarified, “Obviously, it’s out.”

Fans will have to wait and see what’s on the way for Feid and Marvel. The singer, who is dating Karol G, has had an incredible year and has been nominated for six awards at the Latin Billboards, including Latin Rhythm Song Airplay Song, Latin Rhythm Album, Hot Latin Songs Artist, Male, Latin Rhythm Artist, Solo, and Global 200 Latin Artist, which will air on October 5th, live from Miami.

