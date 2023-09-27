Sasha Obama leaves the gym wearing the perfect bohemian fall look

Sasha Obama has been hitting the gym lately, and she looks great! The former first daughter was spotted leaving her local gym over the weekend, but she was dressed to impress once she headed back to her car.

©GrosbyGroup



Now that fall is here the Obama women are all wearing leather boots and long skirts and dresses

The 22-year-old, who also loves the spa, must have utilized the gym’s shower because she looked fresh and beautiful for whatever activity she had planned next. Dressed perfectly for fall, she wore a light green cropped turtle neck with long sleeves, a pale pink bohemian midi skirt, and brown knee-high leather boots.

The Obamas fall wardrobe

The second summer was over, the Obama women changed their wardrobe. Malia was recently spotted giggling with a mystery friend in a printed t-shirt and long black skirt with boots, similar to Sasha’s recent outfit.

Their mother, Michelle was also spotted during a recent outing in Germany rocking a similar look. She rocked a floral dress and black leather knee-length boots, proving they all have a similar style.

Sasha and Malia, together again

Sasha and Malia are both back in Los Angeles after the eldest daughter spent some time in New York City. The former first lady revealed in November that they moved to the West and moved in together. “I think they become even closer now that they’re out on the other side. But yeah, it makes me feel really, really good. Not just that they’re living together, but they’re thriving together — and they’re thriving on their own as individual young women,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hage on the Today show.