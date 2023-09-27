Rosalia celebrates her birthday alongside friends and fans

Rosalia celebrated her 31st birthday on September 25. Over the past day, she’s shared some special moments she shared with friends and fans over the day, including flowers, gifts, and multiple cakes and desserts.

Rosalia shared a message on Instagram, filled with photos. The first one shows her in her hotel room, wearing stylish clothes and excitedly holding on to a stunning bouquet of flowers. She also shared some of the looks she wore over the course of the day, which included stops by Fashion Show events. She shared a look at her birthday cakes, including one that was given to her by fans, and another she had alongside her closest friends. In one photo, she’s seen closing her eyes and making a wish, which she placed next to a photo of her when she was young girl and was also making a wish. “Thank you for all of the birthday messages,” she wrote in an all caps caption in Spanish. “I’m feeling more Libra now than ever, having fun in the city of love with my best friends, enjoying this thing of getting older. Hugs and bliss for everyone.”

Videos shared on Twitter show Rosalia greeting fans outside of her hotel room and even blowing a birthday candle on top of a cupcake that someone gave her.

not rosalia getting a birthday cake and blowing candles with fans outside her hotel in paris 🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/L8oPZxLy5a — ‎ ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@moto444ngel) September 25, 2023

Rosalia’s birthday party

Rosalia hosted a party in Paris, where various celebrities were invited. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were in the guest list, and were seen arriving at a popular restaurant called Folderol Wine Bar.

After spending some months without making any public appearances, Rosalia has been spotted in the past couple of weeks traveling through Europe and attending some Fashion Show events. She was spotted wearing a diamond ring in her ear, a fashion statement that ignited fan speculation, with many thinking that it suggests a reconciliation between herself and her ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro.

