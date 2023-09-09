Eduardo Verástegui is on a quest to be the next president of Mexico. The 49-year-old registered as an independent candidate on Thursday, September 7th, visiting the offices of the National Electoral Institute (INE). After submitting the required documents, it’s a matter of days before the INE decides if he’s met the requirements, and will issue him a certificate confirming his candidacy.

Before getting involved in politics and social causes, Verástegui had a notable career in the entertainment industry in Mexico and the United States. While he’s recently become known as a producer, he also appeared in Mexican telenovelas and Hollywood productions, even sharing the screen with Sofia Vergara. Plus, he made a cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s “Ain’t Your Mama” music video as a sexy gypsy.