Michelle Obama honors the legacy of ‘those who came before us’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to commemorate a pivotal moment in history and emphasize the importance of upholding the legacy of those who fought for civil rights and equality. On the sixtieth anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Mrs. Obama’s message resonates as a poignant reminder of the strides made in the struggle for justice and the responsibility to carry that progress forward.

In her Instagram post, Michelle Obama reflected on the historic gathering at the Lincoln Memorial, where an estimated 250,000 individuals from diverse racial and social backgrounds assembled to advocate for civil rights. This landmark event marked a turning point in the fight for equal rights and remains an enduring symbol of collective determination. The former First Lady paid tribute to the tireless efforts of Bayard Rustin and Philip Randolph, who orchestrated the march and united people from across the nation.

©GettyImages



When We All Vote Founder and Co-Chair Michelle Obama gives the Keynote Speech onstage at When We All Vote Inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The essence of Mrs. Obama’s message lies in remembering the past and recognizing the ongoing need for action. She eloquently stated that the progress achieved six decades ago must inspire the present generation to continue the march toward equality and justice. Her words are a call to arms, urging everyone to actively shape the future by participating in the democratic process and advocating for meaningful change.

One of the core aspects of Mrs. Obama’s call to action is the emphasis on voting. She encourages citizens to exercise their right to vote in every election, regardless of the office or ballot measure. This sentiment underscores the idea that every election, no matter how seemingly small, contributes to the larger tapestry of democracy.

“Sixty years ago today, as many as 250,000 people of all races and backgrounds gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. It was a turning point in the struggle for civil rights and equality—and it came together thanks in part to the organizing efforts of folks like Bayard Rustin and Philip Randolph, who helped bring together groups and volunteers from all over the country. Today we remember the history made six decades ago, and we honor everyone who fought and struggled for progress,” she wrote on Instagram.

“ It’s up to all of us to continue their march. That means voting in every election—not just every four years, but for every office and ballot measure that comes up for a vote.”

The former First Lady also advocates for citizens to engage with elected officials and make their voices heard on the issues they care about. This direct involvement in the political sphere empowers individuals to influence policy decisions that have a profound impact on their lives and the lives of others.

©GettyImages



First Lady Michelle Obama delivered her final remarks as First Lady at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event in the East Room of the White House. School Counselor of the Year is an annual White House tradition started in 2015 by Mrs. Obama.

“It means organizing in our communities to help keep each other informed. It means reaching out to our elected officials to make our voices heard on the issues we care about. That’s how we honor the legacy of those who came before us—and how we do our part to change history for the better,” the author concluded.