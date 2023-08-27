Bad Bunny bares it all and shares new vacation video with Kendall Jenner: Fans go crazy

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are definitely enjoying their new vacation. The Puerto Rican singer documented some of the best moments of his recent getaway, including one with the model, while they went on an adventure together.

The fan-favorite musician broke the internet after posting a series of steamy photos on Instagram Stories. Bad Bunny showed off his biceps in a gym selfie, wearing nothing but a pair of sweatpants and a yellow cap. However, it was one of his mirror selfies that got all the attention, as he can be seen posing nude after taking a shower.

“Bad Bunny is boyfriend material,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Kendall is so lucky to have him,” adding “Oh he’s been a BAD Bunny.” The singer also shared a photo while playing baseball, only wearing a pair of white shorts and showing off his tattoos.

The celebrity couple also took a moment to explore around, with the singer sharing a video showing the scenic views and a funny moment with the model. “Mami be careful,” the artist can be heard saying, while Kendall chases a squirrel. Bad Bunny also showed support for Kendall by posting a photo drinking tequila from her brand 818 Tequila Blanco.

The pair continue to keep their relationship private. However, they are definitely more comfortable sharing glimpses of their time together. They were recently spotted at Drake’s concert in Los Angeles, joined by Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian.

And while many of the singer’s fans thought their romance would be brief, it seems like they are ready to make their red-carpet debut sooner than we expected.