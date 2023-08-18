Get to know Ariana Greenblatt, the Puerto Rican star of ‘Barbie’

“Barbie” is the biggest movie of the summer, and one of the biggest movies ever made. Ariana Greenblatt, known for her work in Disney, is stepping up into a whole new stage thanks to her fiesty yet soulful performance as Sasha, a teen that isn’t sold on Barbie and what she means for the world.

She’s Puerto Rican

Ariana Greenblatt attending Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event

Ariana Greenblatt was born in 2007 and is 15 years old. While she was born in New York, her mother is Puerto Rican.

Greenblatt is a child star

Greenblatt has been acting since she was a kid, being featured in multiple succesful Disney series and movies like “Liv and Maddie” and “Stuck in the Middle,” alongside Jenna Ortega.

Despite her young age, “Barbie” isn’t her first billion dollar movie. In 2018, she starred in “Avengers: Infinity War,” where she played a young Gamora, the character made famous by Zoe Saldana.

Recently, she starred in “65,” playing opposite Adam Driver.

Working with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig was one of her dreams

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Greenblatt revealed that she’s long wanted to work alongside Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, her co-star and director in “Barbie.” She wrote a list of the collaborators she’d love to work with. “Margot, Kevin [Hart], Kate [McKinnon], all of them have been my dream team,” she said of her list. “I mean, Ryan Gosling? I don’t even know what my life is.”

Her future looks bright

Greenblatt at the premiere of ‘Barbie’

In the near future, Greenblatt is scheduled to star in “Borderlands,” a highly anticipated film based on a video game and written by Craig Mazin, the writer and co-creator of “The Last of Us.” She’s starring alongside Jaime Lee Curtis,Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, and more.

