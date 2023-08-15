The 14th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Deadline Photo©GettyImages
RIP

Singer Luis Angel El Flaco mourns the death of his daughter

His 21 year old daughter Maria Fernanda passed away earlier this week.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Luis Angel “El Flaco” is facing a terrible loss. The beloved Mexican performer, born Luis Angel Franco, is mourning the death of his 21-year-old daughter, Maria Fernanda, ﻿who passed away after a tragic accident on a beach in Mazatlan, Mexico.

The 12th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Show©GettyImages
Luis Angel at the Latin Grammys alongside Natalia Jimenez and Carlos Sarabi

Luis Angel shared the news on a statement written in Spanish. “Dear friends, family and press: it is with a profound sadness that I have to share the departure of my beloved daughter Maria Fernanda. I appreciate all of the messages of support and love that I’ve received. I’ll be able to reply to them later on. I beg for your understanding on this profound pain that I’m experiencing and I’m grateful for your empathy so my privacy can be respected,” reads the statement, per Univision.

When discussing the challenges of his situation, Luis Angel said, “It is the biggest pain one can ever experience.”

Luis Angel has yet to share any statements on his social media pages. He is a beloved figure in Mexico, with an extensive musical career, including his work on the band Los Recoditos.

The 14th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Deadline Photo©GettyImages
Luis Angel and Samuel Sarmiento at the Grammys

Maria Fernanda’s life

Maria Fernanda is the daughter of his ex-wife, Maricruz. The musician, was her stepfather and adopted her while the two were together, and raised her as his own.

Maria Fernanda passed away on August 14th, after going for a swim in a beach at the northeast of Mexico. She was joined by another person who managed to be rescued. The family will reportedly host a private funeral.

