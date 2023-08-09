Lil Tay’s alleged death sparks mystery and speculation

Shocking news came Wednesday that Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope, allegedly died. The former social media personality, known for her controversial and provocative content, was only 14 years old. A statement appeared on her Instagram account where she had over 3.4 million followers, announcing her passing along with her brother, Jason Tian. They noted that the circumstances surrounding their passing are still under investigation.

Speculation surrounding her death

There have been many eerie details that have come after her passing. For example, her YouTube channel has “help me” in the bio.

©Lil Tay





When reached for comment, Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, told Insider he could not comment on the Instagram post and declined to answer whether she was still alive.

Harry Tsang, the young girl’s former manager, told the Daily Beast he could not confirm the legitimacy of the family’s post. “I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation,” Tsang said. “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.”

As noted by the outlet, the police department in Vancouver, Canada, where Claire was believed to be living as of 2021, said they had no received reports of their deaths. “As of now, we are not aware and are not investigating,” the PD told The Daily Beast.

Who was Lil Tay?

Lil Tay gained notoriety when she was just 9 in 2018 for her videos on Instagram and YouTube where she claimed to be the “youngest flexer” and a “rich kid,” posing in luxury cars with stacks of cash.

The behavior, and language she exhibited were incredibly inappropriate for her age, and there has always been confusion about who was recording and putting her videos online.

It was speculated that her brother, Jason, and her mother, Angela Tian, were staging and directing her videos. Videos later seemingly confirmed it, showing the then-16-year-old coaching her.

The controversy intensified when videos surfaced showing Lil Tay skipping school, starting fights, using profanity, and smoking hookah.

As noted by DailyMail, in July 2018, she shared a message asking for help to her Instagram Story, before erasing all of her videos hours later. Three months later, posts began appearing on her social media account, alleging that her father, Chris was abusive. He refuted the claims, asserting that he was trying to protect her well-being by distancing her from potentially harmful influences and financial exploitation.

In 2020, TMZ reported a custody battle between her parents. Sources told the outlet she was home in Vancouver, Canada, where her parents, Angela and Christopher, were locked in a court battle for custody and control over her life and career.

They said her parents both want her in entertainment, but they wanted different paths for her to stay relevant. Her mom, reportedly wanted her to do whatever she wanted, even if that meant continuing her foul-mouthed antics.

Lil Tay’s brother initiated a GoFundMe campaign in 2021 claiming she was battling for her life, freedom, and future. He accused their father of physical and mental abuse, embezzling millions of her earnings, seizing control of her career, enforcing silence, and striving for complete custody.