Sinead O’Connor’s funeral: Mourners gather in Ireland to say goodbye

Sinead O’Connor died earlier this month, rocking the music industry and her hometown of Ireland. Mourners from all over the world gathered on Tuesday in the town of Bray, located south of Dublin and the place of O’Connor’s last family home. Her funeral was filled with fans and mourners, including her friends and fellow musicians Bono and Bob Geldof. The event was also attended by the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife Sabina.

Mourners gathered in the town of Bray to say goodbye to O’Connor

O’Connor received a Muslim funeral, the religion she practiced at the time of her death. In keeping with Irish tradition, her coffin was walked by her last family home. O’Connor’s family hosted a mostly private funeral yet still invited the public to say goodbye to O’Connor, resulting in the town being packed by people of all sorts, from fans to activists who admired what she stood for.

Radio stations in the country planned to play O’Connor’s most famous song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” at 12:30 pm in tandem.

Activists at Sinead O’Connor’s funeral

The New York Times spoke to some of the people that attended the funeral, who shared their personal reasons for attending the event. “We didn’t have much notice, but I’d promised myself that I’d be there for her,” said Dave Sharp. “Sinéad O’Connor is one of the bravest women I’ve ever known of. She not only put her life and career on the line, but she was ahead of her time.”

Sinead O’Connor died at 56 years old. Her death was a shock to many, who believed O’Connor was gearing up for a comeback following an announcement of new music and plans to go on tour.

Aside from her music, O’Connor was an activist, speaking up for the rights of minorities.

