Shanna Moakler explains her apparance on Oscar De La Hoya’s documentary

Oscar De La Hoya’s awaited documentary “The Golden Boy” premiered its first episode yesterday, on HBO. The series trails De La Hoya’s life and career, and features an appearance from his estranged ex-fiancée, Shanna Moakler.

“I got involved as I was told it would be a no-holds-barred doc and felt I could openly tell my side of the story,” she said to US Weekly. “I don’t know how they plan to edit it. I have absolutely no relationship with Oscar de la Hoya now nor do I want one.”

According to a summary provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, “The Golden Boy” not only unpacks De La Hoya’s career but also his life and relationships, featuring appearances from Moekler, his father Joel De La Hoya, his children and more.

De La Hoya has six children, sharing Atiana, 16, with Moakler. “His relationship with our daughter is his own and between he and her as she is a young adult now and I will not speak on that,” said Moekler. His remaining children include Jacob, 25, Devon, 24, Oscar, 17, Nina, 14, and Victoria, 9.

Moekler and De La Hoya started dating in 1997, getting engaged a year later. They split up in the year 2000 after De La Hoya’s multiple infidelities, including footage of him escorting another woman to the Latin Grammys. She then married Travis Barker, with him becoming a stepfather to Atiana and raising her for most of her childhood.

“I’m grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place — I’m obviously a father, and I’m proud of it. But, again, I’m grateful for what they’ve done. Especially with Barker,” said De La Hoya in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

