Travis Barker’s 30th flight since plane crash: credits Kourtney Kardashian’s healing

Travis Barker is taking to the skies again, thanks to Kourtney Kardashian. After a terrifying and traumatic 2008 plane crash that took the life of 4 people, the Blink-182 drummer has officially flown for the thirtieth time.



From Kourtney’s posts, she and Travis are currently in Hawaii, possibly celebrating their babymoon. Of course, since it’s an island, he had to fly over the Pacific Ocean. Taking to Threads, Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter competitor, Travis wrote, “Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash.”

He credited his wife to his healing, adding, “Wouldn’t be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife. I love you @kourtneykardash.”



HIS 2008 TRAUMATIC CRASH

The 2008 crash took the lives of 4 people



The deadly crash left Barker traumatized physically and emotionally; he suffered severe burns and underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts. Additionally, the emotional trauma, PTSD, and survivor’s guilt intensified his fear of flying.

Before falling in love with Kourtney, the father of 3, did not fly and took alternative modes of transportation. He was known to turn down opportunities that required air travel, which would limit the places he could tour and perform.

He flew for the first time with her to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in August 2021.

Now, Travis is living his life to the fullest with his wife and soon-to-be baby mama. The newlyweds announced their pregnancy at a concert in June.