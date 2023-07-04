Is Kourtney Kardashian going to quit the family reality show?

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is over the family drama. The oldest Kardashian, who recently revealed she is pregnant, is reportedly focusing on her businesses, other than the family reality show, The Kardashians.



Kourtney and Travis are expecting their first child together

The Kardashians are currently on season 3 of their Hulu series, which is seeing a fight play out between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, 42.. Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity” with Dolce & Gabbana.

While fans are catching up with the family fight that took place around May, a source told PEOPLE the Poosh founder, has more important things to focus on, and, “doesn’t want to engage in any family drama.”

The insider noted that the Poosh founder is very proud of her business and brand. “She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money,” they added. “She is very much enjoying doing her own thing. She’d much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.”



Kourtney, who is expecting a baby boy with Blink-182’s Barker, has always had reservations when it comes to the reality show. She told Vogue Arabia after season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “I was feeling unfulfilled, and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” she said.



The Kardashians have been filming reality TV since 2007

Per Popsugar, Kim and Khloé Kardashian revealed during a joint appearance at the Disney Upfronts in New York City on May 16 that The Kardashians was renewed for 20 more episodes this year, which indicates that viewers can expect a fourth and fifth season.

Cameras may be already rolling. With Kourtney’s pregnancy, Bad Bunny dating Kendall Jenner, Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s baby, and Kim’s singleness, there are plenty of storylines for them to follow. We will just have to wait and see how much Kourtney wants to participate in the family show, considering she could probably have her own if she wanted to.