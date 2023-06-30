Talina Fernández’s funeral: celebrities attend private wake in Mexico city

Talina Fernándezdied this past Wednesday after battling Leukemia. The 78-year-old media personality had her funeral yesterday, which was attended by her closest friends and family.

Telemundo reports that Fernández’s wake was hosted in her home and that it was a private ceremony. Her body was cremated and her wishes are for her ashes to be spread at the port of Acapulco Guerrero.

According to the Mexican publication Debate, her wake was attended by stars like Diego Schoening, Chantal Andere, Andres Tovar, and Macaria. Coco Levy, Talina Fernández’s son, spoke to the media and revealed that his mother felt very ill towards the end of her life, and had been presenting various symptoms over the past four days. Following her death, he said that she was no longer experiencing pain and that she could finally rest.

Fernández appeared in shows like “Mujeres, mujeres y algo más (1970),” “Contacto directo (1972),” “Nuestras realidades (1976),” “Noche a noche (1983),” “el noticieron ECO (1988),” and more. Over her career she also appeared in various telenovelas, and most recently starred in a podcast with her granddaughter called “Platicando con mi abuela.”

She’s survived by her children Gerardo Patricio and Juan Jorge, and her grandchildren, María, Paula, and José Emilio.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...