Talina Fernandez, iconic Mexican TV personality, dies at 78

Talina Fernandez died this past Wednesday, in Mexico City. Her death was confirmed by her family members, who revealed she’d been struggling with leukemia and had been interned at the hospital.

Talina Fernández, born Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Veró Vela, was born in Mexico City in the year 1944. Despite studying to become a nurse, Fernández became a star of the small screen appearing in shows like Mujeres, mujeres y algo más (1970), Contacto directo (1972), Nuestras realidades (1976), Noche a noche (1983), el noticieron ECO (1988), and more. She was featured in various telenovelas over her career and, recently, had her own podcast called Platicando con mi abuela, which she cohosted with her granddaughter.

Fernández had three kids with Gerardo Levy: Gerardo Patricio, Juan Jorge, and Mariana Levy. Mariana died in the year 2006 after experiencing a heart attack triggered by a robbery. In 2022, Fernández took her daughter’s ashes to be spread in the woods, sharing some words on her Instagram.

Fernández was accompanied by her closest family members over the past week, including her granddaughter, Maria Levy, the child of Mariana and her podcast partner.

“We have an amazing relationship, we laugh a lot, we share a love for classical music and I love listening to her tell me her stories,” said Levy in an interview with the Mexican publication Caras. “I love when we get creative and she teaches me things, even though I’m not patient. I enjoy every moment by her side. It’s a beautiful relationship and I’m always learning something new.”

Fernández is survived by her children and grandchildren, who shared moving tributes following the news of her passing.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...