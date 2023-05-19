Pablo Lyle and Lucas Delfino face a new lawsuit from Juan Ricardo Hernández’s family

Pablo Lyle is in prison after his sentence of five years for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching Juan Ricardo Hernández in a road rage altercation in Miami. Now the victim’s family is seeking some type of reparations and filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino.

Contrary to Pablo’s case, Delfino’s defense achieved a victory after clearing his client of any responsibility, alleging Lucas had no control over the decisions made by the Mirreyes v.s Godínez actor.

Pablo Lyle tries to regain his composure after reading a statement in court apologizing to the Hernandez family during his sentencing in Miami Dade Criminal Court.

According to the lawsuit, relatives of the deceased are requesting financial compensation to cover psychological services, legal fees, and more. “They want compensation for damages they had due to the death of their father and his family member,” Tanya Charry from “El Gordo y La Flaca” assured.

“They say that they have spent a lot on funeral services, that they have spent a lot on psychological services and have had to change jobs,” she added. “The wife, Mr. Hernández’s partner, for example, has not been able to return to work, so they are asking for compensation.”

According to reports, Mr. Hernández’s family included Lucas Delfino in the lawsuit because, despite Pablo Lyle, he has money and owns properties in the United States.

After the incident, Pablo hasn’t been able to work and is supporting himself with donations from charitable entities.

What happened on March 31, 2019?

Pablo Lyle traveled to Miami with his wife and children to spend their vacation with Lyle’s sister and brother-in-law. Once they were ready to go back home to Mexico, Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, took a wrong turn and cut in front of Juan Ricardo Hernández’s car on their way to the airport.

At the time, the 63-year-old man of Cuban origin got out of his car at a traffic light to complain about Delfino’s driving behavior. Immediately after, Delfino got out of his car and tried to approach the man, but he later backed up when his vehicle continued moving forward without the brakes.

Lyle proceeds to get out of the car, hits Hernández in the face, returns to the car, and leaves the place with his family.

After the punch, Hernández fell to the ground, and witnesses called an ambulance. Four days after the event, Hernández died on April 4, 2019, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. According to the autopsy of the 63-year-old man, he died of complications from blunt force trauma to the brain.