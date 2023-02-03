Pablo Lyle, sentenced to five years in prison in Miami

Pablo Lyle, 36, has been sentenced for his involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63. The incident took place on March 31, 2019. Lyle heard his sentence Friday afternoon in front of his lawyers and family, getting 5 years in prison and 8 years probation. His loved ones said goodbye to him amidst affectionate hugs and tears.



©Press Pool Miami





The actor known for his roles in La Sombra del Pasado, Mirreyes contra Godínez, or Yankee, has been detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) in Miami-Dade since last October when he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2019 road rage incident that left Hernández dead.

Pablo Lyle’s words of remorse

At the start of the sentencing trial, Lyle’s family addressed the judge to express how sorry Pablo is for the tragedy that took Hernandez’s life. They also tried to assure them that he is a good, family man. His wife, Ana Araujo, offered insight into Lyle’s remorse, saying the day he found out about Hernandez’s death, “He spent the day vomiting, crying, he couldn’t sleep.”

After hearing his loved ones‘ words, Pablo addressed the Hernandez family. Unable to hold back tears, he expressed his regret. “I can only imagine the pain of losing a loved one, someone that important, especially in a situation like this,” Lyle said ahead of sentencing by Judge Tinkler Mendez. “I think about it every day. I pray that this day will bring you closure and that whatever happens today you can leave this courtroom with grace in your hearts.”

Hernandez’s family members also spoke Friday, asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence. “He was such a joyful person, very caring to everyone,” his son Juan Ricardo Hernandez Jr. said in Spanish through an interpreter, per NBC Miami. “A beautiful person, there are no words to describe who my father was.”