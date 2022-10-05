Actor Pablo Lyle is found guilty on the charge of involuntary manslaughter

Road rage is one of the scariest situations. Although it is a common situation worldwide, according to AAA, nearly eight out of 10 drivers in the United States react aggressively to certain driving behaviors. Unfortunately, soap opera actor Pablo Lyle is now part of the statistics after an incident with fatal consequences.
Lyle was recently found guilty on the charge of involuntary manslaughter after a jury determined that he reacted aggressively out of anger and not fear. Judge Marisa Tinkler indicated that the defense of the 35-year-old actor would be able to present an appeal on the verdict on October 26. According to the judge, Lyle could face a sentence of up to 15 years.
The actor spent three and a half years under house arrest after punching Juan Ricardo Hernández in Miami. The action sent Hernández to the hospital, and days later lost his life due to trauma.
After Pablo’s verdict, he was taken into custody, and his attorneys will seek the option of deporting the actor to Mexico to serve his sentence. In three weeks, the final ruling will be defined.
The trial began in the last week of September with the families of the aggressor and the victim. Pablo’s aunts, his sister, and his wife Ana Araujo were there to support him.
What happened on March 31, 2019?
Pablo Lyle traveled to Miami with his wife and children to spend their vacation with Lyle’s sister and brother-in-law. Once they were ready to go back home to Mexico, Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, took a wrong turn and cut in front of Juan Ricardo Hernández’s car on their way to the airport.
At the time, the 63-year-old man of Cuban origin got out of his car at a traffic light to complain about Delfino’s driving behavior. Immediately after, Delfino got out of his car and tried to approach the man, but he later backed up when his vehicle continued moving forward without the brakes.
Lyle proceeds to get out of the car, hits Hernández in the face, returns to the car, and leaves the place with his family.
After the punch, Hernández fell to the ground, and witnesses called an ambulance. Four days after the event, Hernández died on April 4, 2019, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. According to the autopsy of the 63-year-old man, he died of complications from blunt force trauma to the brain.