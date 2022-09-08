Ricky Martin sues his nephew Dennis Sanchez Martin for extortion

Ricky Martin will make sure to clean his name and now has taken legal action against his nephew. Months ago, a judge in Puerto Rico dismissed all accusations and temporarily lifted the previous restraining order on the singer after Dennis Sanchez Martin accused him of harassment, claiming a romantic relationship.

“The situation has continued despite the defendant voluntarily withdrawing from an action he had commenced against Plaintiff based on falsehoods, during which he admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Plaintiff,” Martin’s lawyers wrote in the docs, as reported by People.

According to the 50-year-old star’s complaint, Sanchez Martin — son of Ricky Martin’s sister — got upset because the singer didn’t follow him on social media and “ignored” him when he requested to create a social media account for his three children. The documents reveal that Sanchez allegedly published Martin’s phone number and then filed an asexual assault lawsuit and a restraining order.

Per the publication, Sanchez allegedly called Martin’s legal team “with the purpose of attempting to negotiate an economic benefit, in exchange for withdrawing his request;” However, Martin’s lawyers refused to negotiate.

Martin’s filing says that Sanchez “has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations.”

Martin’s lawyers revealed that the global sensation had lost multimillion-dollar contracts; therefore, Martin is suing Sanchez for $20 million for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and damages.