Brittney Griner is attending the Met Gala 2023

Brittney Griner is attending the most fashionable event of the year. The basketball player, who was imprisoned in Russia for almost a full year, will be attending this year’s Met Gala.

Brittney Griner at the White House Correspondents dinner

Page Six was the first to break the news, claiming that the source didn’t know who would be accompanying the athlete. Every year, each guest attends the event with the designer who dressed them.

In 2022, Griner was imprisoned and sent to a penal colony in Russia. She was playing basketball abroad and was allegedly caught in the airport with less than a gram of hash in her luggage. Following her 10 month imprisonment, Griner has returned to the US and has become an advocate for Americans that have been detained overseas. “I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas. That means everything to me,” she said at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network’s Women’s Empowerment Luncheon hosted this month in New York.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner

This year’s Met Gala event will honor Karl Lagerfeld, the late German designer that worked with Balmain and Chanel, and was beloved by actors, models and more. The event, which is hosted by Vogue, has invited dozens of the most famous A-Listers all over the world, including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and of course, Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette.

