Rihanna’s Met Gala look includes $25 million in Cartier jewels: Secret fitting

All eyes are on Rihanna today. The acclaimed singer is getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala, and some details about her incredible look are already being revealed online.

As reported by Page Six, Rihanna had a secret fitting at 3 a.m. Saturday for some final adjustments of her jaw-dropping ensemble, which will include $25 million in jewels from Cartier.

Fashion experts and fans of the artist are speculating about her look for this evening, as celebrity guests and A-List stars attending the exclusive event are expected to pay tribute to the legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Rihanna was recently spotted wearing vintage Chanel during her stay in New York City in preparation for the Met Gala. The singer has been without a doubt one of the most awaited stars to arrive at the ball, previously gracing the red carpet with incredible fashion moments.

Among her Met Gala looks from previous years, Rihanna wore the iconic bright yellow Guo Pei gown in 2015 for the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass‘ exhibition. She also wore the silver John Galliano dress in 2018 for the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ exhibition.

Kim Kardashian has also given a glimpse of her look for the ball. The reality star was photographed dressed in head-to-toe Chanel in New York City, paying homage to the late designer.

Her pre-Met Gala look indicates that she is getting ready for another fashion moment, and an even bigger tribute to the late designer. Kim wore a black ensemble, including a Chanel crop top and leather pants. She completed the outfit with Lagerfeld’s signature black gloves and sunglasses. Kim also wore her hair in a ponytail and rocked a soft glam makeup look.

