Len Goodman, judge of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has died at 78

Len Goodman, the former head judge of “Dancing with the Stars” has died at the age of 78. He was a professional dancer and judge, appearing in the ABC dance show for over a decade.

News of Goodman’s death were confirmed by his manager, Jackie Gill. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," said the statement, shared by BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Goodman had been diagnosed with bone cancer.

The official Dancing with the Stars account shared a moving tribute of Goodman, sending love to his loved ones and family members. “Len Goodman will always be an icon in the world of ballroom dance, and we were lucky to have him as part of our ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 31 seasons. He was warm and caring, and always delivered genuine guidance. We are devastated by the news of his passing and our hearts are with his family during this very difficult time,” reads the caption.

©GettyImages



Goodman in the year 2005

Many celebrities and notorious personalities shared their condolences, including the Queen Consort Camilla. According to AP News, she was “saddened to hear” of Goodman’s death. She was a fan of “Strictly Come Dancing,” a dance show in the UK, and had danced with Goodman in 2019.

Goodman was born in England and had joined the DWTS family in the year 2005. He announced his retirement last year.