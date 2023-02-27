Hayden Panettiere’s family breaks silence on her brother’s unexpected death

Hayden Panettiere and her family have shared their first statements following the death of Jansen Panettiere. He was 28 years old and died suddenly over the past week.

©GettyImages



Hayden and Jansen Panettiere

The Panettiere family shared a joint statement on ABC News, reminiscing about Jensen and sharing his cause of death. "Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," said his family, made up of mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere, and sister, Hayden, known for starring in multiple films and TV shows, among them, “Scream” and “Heroes.”

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered,” said the family. "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

They concluded the statement by thanking those who’ve shared love and support when they need it most. "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

©GettyImages



Jansen and Hayden Panettiere

Jansen Panettiere was an actor like his sister, appearing in films and TV shows like “Even Stevens,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Ice Age 2: The Meltdown.” He was also a painter, sharing some of his work on his social media channels.

PEOPLE reports that he was found dead in New York City over President’s Day weekend by a friend. In the police statement, Jansen’s friend went to his place to check up on him after he had failed to show up to a business meeting.