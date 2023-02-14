This is Zac Efron valentine’s day dedication

Zac Efron just melted our hearts with his San Valentine’s dedication to his “little heartbreaker” and fans are manifesting their love for the actor.

The California native is the eldest of three. It is publicly known that even at the height of his acting career, Efron opted to live with his brother, Dylan Efron. In 2019, he became a big brother again. His father welcomed daughter Olivia with his second wife, Jenny.

On the day of love and friendship, Zac shared a picture with her little sister Olivia, “My valentine”. Their fans reacted right away! “Zac 😭 like you know what you’re doing to us right??”, or “Just when you think Zac can’t get any more wonderful, there he goes.”

Last year, Zac posts sweet pics celebrating little sister’s 3rd birthday. “My sister turns 3 on xmas day— any gift ideas would be greatly appreciated! Just tryin to stay her favorite brother over here 😁,” Dylan wrote via Instagram in November 2022, alongside photos of him and his baby sister.

The first post about Olivia was back in 2021.. Zac said, “My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker.”

Happy Valentine’s Day Zac!