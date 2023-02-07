Jennifer Lopez responds to viral tense moment with Ben Affleck at the Grammys

Jennifer Lopez remains unbothered following the media attention and viral videos from her attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer made a special appearance on stage, looking stunning wearing a navy blue Gucci gown, however it was her interaction with Ben Affleck that got all the attention from viewers and online users.

“Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram, posting footage from the star-studded night. The video was shared after many had commented on social media about Ben’s body language and facial expressions during the ceremony.

Online users pointed out that Jennifer seemed to be excited to attend the Grammys to present the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, while Ben looked unamused during the performances.

The pair can be seen sharing a sweet moment and posing for the cameras in J.Lo’s video, and while some people criticized their interaction during the show, others could relate to him as well. “Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere,” one person wrote, while someone else added, “You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%.”

This is not the first time users have been quick to judge Jennifer and Ben’s interactions, but it seems the pair don’t care for the negative comment and support each other no matter the occasion.