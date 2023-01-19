Breakdown of Jennifer Lopez’s look at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ movie premiere

Jennifer Lopez attended the premiere of Shotgun Wedding at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, looking stunning as usual. The Latina beauty icon rocked a sheer beige dress with sequins and a bright yellow bow cinched at her waist.

She kept her hair up and chose a smoky eyeliner with a nude lip. Ahead of the carpet, she prepared her skin and body in eight steps to achieve the ultimate glow.

©@jlo



Jennifer Lopez’s look at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ movie premiere

JLo Beauty shared with HOLA! USA the breakdown on how to recreate JLo’s Shotgun Wedding Movie premiere skincare and body care.

Step 1: Jennifer starts her routine with the antioxidant-enriched That Hit Single Gel Cream CleanserThee formula tightens, firms, and lifts dirt in just one wash, leaving your complexion clearer, more radiant, refined, and baby soft.

Step 2: Bring on the glow! Next, Jennifer applied her best-selling That JLo Glow Serum formulated to instantly amp up skin’s glow as it dramatically brightens, tightens, and hydrates.

Step 3: Gently dab on That Fresh Take Eye Cream to awaken eyes for those bright, flashing lights while ironing out fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 4: A serious moisturizer is the perfect base for flawless performance makeup. Jennifer’s final skincare step was applying That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream. Fueled with hyaluronic acid, it created a soft, smooth canvas for her Shotgun Wedding Movie premiere glam.

Step 5: Apply That Star Filter Complexion Booster all over for a head-to-toe glow. Jennifer’s go-to shade is Warm Bronze. It is the perfect bronzing dupe!

Step 6: Apply NEW Tighten + Tease Resurfacing Body Serum on your legs to visibly brighter, more radiant, and even-looking skin—and unstoppable confidence.



Step 7: Lather NEW Smooth + Seduce Contouring Body Cream, which sinks in effortlessly, leaving your skin irresistibly glowy with a non-sticky fee.

Step 8: Can’t forget about the booty! Finish with Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm, which will smooth, hydrate, and tighten the skin.

You won’t regret the prep when you see the results: radiant, sunkissed, and glowing skin!