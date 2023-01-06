Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!©GettyImages
How much money has Mariah Carey earned for “All I Want For Christmas Is You?”

Did you play the song this year?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

The holidays are over, but you probably still have “All I Want For Christmas Is You” stuck in your head. The 1994 banger by Mariah Carey has withstood the test of time and will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. The obsession with the song is understandable since it’s incredible and has earned Carey a lot of cash.


Mariah Carey at Beacon Theatre©GettyImages

While the exact number is unknown, DailyMail believes she’s made over $70 million since its release. They noted calculations by The Economist in 2016, which found she made more than $60 million, and the New York Post reports she makes $3 million yearly from it.


2022 was a big year for the jingle. Carey, who said she never called herself the “Queen of Christmas,” found herself at the top of the charts for 12 consecutive weeks. Billboard reported on January 3 she held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, leading for a fourth week.

According to the outlet, it’s the second-holiday song to reign for four consecutive weeks and the first in 64 years. “The Chipmunk Song,” by David Seville & the Chipmunks, did it first in December 1958.

She also broke a new Billboard record in December, with her song returning to the top spot for a fourth consecutive year.

