Mariah Carey says she never called herself the ‘Queen of Christmas’

Mariah Carey recently (Dec. 7) visited the Late Show With Stephen Colbert set to answer “Colbert Questionert.” During the show, the host told the legendary singer her famous nickname, saying, “Because you are the Queen of Christmas, I’ve got a couple…” he started before Carey cut him off.

“First of all, may I say I never called myself the Queen of Christmas. Can we please be clear on that?” Carey told Colbert. “But others have [said], ‘the self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas.’ I’m like, ‘really? I’m gonna do that?’ They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and not to get super religious, but if anybody would be the Queen of Christmas, that would be Mary?”

Carey said she thinks Christmas belongs to everyone, and she just happens to love the festivity. After Mariah clarified and set the record straight, Colbert asked the first question. “White lights or colored lights at Christmas?” he asked.

“Um, I’m going to say, is that politically correct in the way that you phrased that,” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the singer asked. “I’m going to… as a biracial… as a Black and biracial mix… Black, Irish,” Carey laughed.

She then picked between hot cocoa and eggnog and answered if she preferred an angel or a star on her tree top.

Carey is coming up with a new two-hour holiday special! The so-called Queen of Christmas is premiering Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All, a show featuring performances of all her holiday hits. The primetime special will air on CBS and Paramount+ on December 20.

Mariah is giving us more than music this Christmas. The singer and businesswoman took to social media to announce her new exciting project dedicated to the little ones of the house. The legendary “All I Want For Christmas Is You” interpreter revealed she will be releasing a storybook featuring the story of “Little Mariah.”

Her new book, The Christmas Princess, features an animated character named “Little Mariah.” The book was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis, with illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. “Even ‘Little Mariah’ thinks it’s not time yet! Find out why she’s so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November! The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos including the book cover.