Mariah Carey praises David Beckham’s ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ rendition

Who would have thought that David Beckham could hit some notes? After Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to bless us with a video of the retired soccer player vocalizing Mariah Carey’s hit song “All I Want For Christmas is You,” the award-winning singer praised the 47-year-old star.

“My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄” Carey wrote on Victoria’s post.

In the viral video, David sings along to the tune as he sips a hot drink and looks at his cell phone. When he struggles to hit a note, the Spice Girl and fashion designer says: “You were struggling with the high note, weren’t you?!”

David jokingly replies, “Like you do?!” He then finishes with the iconic high-pitched “You.”

Mariah Carey is giving us more than music this Christmas. The legendary “All I Want For Christmas Is You” interpreter also launched a storybook featuring the story of “Little Mariah.”

Her new book, The Christmas Princess, features an animated character named “Little Mariah.” The book was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis, with illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. “Even ‘Little Mariah’ thinks it’s not time yet! Find out why she’s so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November! The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos including the book cover.

The iconic singer is also giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a cocktail or two with her, at her New York City penthouse, just in time for the holidays. Mariah is currently partnering with Booking for a special collaboration, offering two lucky fans the chance to win “Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience,” which includes a three-night stay at none other than The Plaza Hotel, and a one-of-a-kind experience curated by the musician herself.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” the hitmaker shared.