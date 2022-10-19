Kaley Cuoco has been ‘dreaming’ about being a mom

Kaley Cuoco couldn’t be happier to soon be a mom.

The actress shared her pregnancy news over social media, looking joyful and like she can’t wait to grow her family. Insiders and close sources agree.

A close source spoke to People and shared that Cuoco had been waiting to be a mom for some time now. “She is so excited that it’s happening,” they said. “Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy.” Other sources talked about Cuoco’s relationship with children, and how she’ll be amazing once she has her own.

“Kaley will be an incredible mom,” said the source. “She’s funny and warm and has a way with kids.”

Cuoco and the baby’s father, Tom Pelphrey, shared the news of their baby on social media, with each writing emotional posts. The photos show various moments over their parenting journey, including the positive pregnancy test, photos holding on to matching “mama bear” and “papa bear” mugs, and a beautiful gender reveal cake.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” wrote Cuoco. “Beyond blessed and over the moon.”