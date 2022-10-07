Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are all smiles during romantic date in NYC

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are going strong with their relationship. The pair looked happier than ever during a recent outing, walking side by side in New York City.

The couple was spotted heading to lunch, having a casual conversation, with Bobby riding his bike and Katie walking next to him.

The 43-year-old actress, who was recently photographed experimenting with different looks during New York Fashion Week, wore cargo trousers and a long-sleeved baby blue shirt, keeping it casual with colorful sneakers.

The 33-year-old musician wore black sneakers, black sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt, which matched with his helmet and bag. Katie and Bobby have been inseparable since going public with their relationship back in April, being spotted many times together and enjoying some special moments.

The pair was recently photographed leaving the Costes restaurant during Paris Fashion Week wearing casual chic looks.

Holmes wore high waisted blue jeans with a tucked-in white shirt and black leather jacket. She made sure to flash a smile for the paparazzi showing her fresh face and cute smile. Ahead of dinner, she attended the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation.

The actress, who recently partnered with Jean-Gorges for a new project, has been enjoying fashion weeks internationally. She sat front row at Ulla Johnson and Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week in September.