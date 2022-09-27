Why Scarlett Johansson’s mother-in-law did not approve of her baby name choice

It seems Scarlett Johansson’s mother-in-law was not thrilled about her baby name choice. The Hollywood star explained to Kelly Clarkson during a recent interview that she had a “hard time” when she learned about baby Cosmo’s name.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her child with husband Colin Just in August 2021, and while they are known for keeping their personal life private, Scarlett shared how it all happened.

“We just threw a bunch of letters together,” she joked. “No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it,” Scarlett explained, as the couple had already chosen the name Cosmo for the little boy.

“Colin’s mom had a little bit of a harder time with it. She kept suggesting other versions of it for a while,” to which the actress responded, “No he’s already here, he’s out, it’s past that time.”

And while she seemed to not be entirely happy with the name, other family members were absolutely on board with the name of the baby boy, including Scarlett’s 8-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett went on to explain the meaning of the unique name, “[Cosmos] is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow, that’s why my daughter liked it too,” she declared.